2 men, 1 woman arrested in connection to shooting death of man in Poe Mill

Two men and one woman have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 31-year-old Greenville man who was fatally shot in Poe Mill before the Fourth of July.

Tristan Wesley Ramey, 24, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to warrants obtained by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Seth Tyler Norris, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon, and Sunny Michele Sorgee, 41, was charged with accessory, according to warrants.

Joshua Matthew Garrett, 31, of Greenville, was shot and killed on A Street in the Poe Mill community, where he died from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Initial Report: Sheriff's Office: Man fatally shot in Poe Mill roadway Sunday evening in Greenville

More news: Greenville man found fatally shot in Poe Mill identified

Sorgee lied to officers intentionally delaying the investigation and identification of crucial evidence of those involved, a warrant states.

Norris and Sorgee are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond. Ramey is currently in custody in Jacksonville, Florida, awaiting extradition back to Greenville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 3 charged in connection to death of Greenville man