2 men, 1 woman shot at illegal game room in Ewa Beach

Apr. 6—Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder after a shooting in an illegal game room in Ewa Beach left two men and a woman with gunshot wounds early this morning.

Patrol officers responded to the 1 :47 a.m. call of shots being fired at the 9100 block of Hanakahi Street. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services dispatched paramedics to the scene and gave life-saving treatment to a man in his mid-30s, and treated another man, age 25, for injuries.

Paramedics transported both men, the former in critical condition and the latter in serious condition, to a nearby hospital, according to EMS.

The woman, 64, was also transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

"It has been determined that the incident occurred in an illegal game room, " HPD said in criminal investigation department highlights.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation is ongoing.