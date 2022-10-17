2 men abducted, robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents in Wrigleyville, police say

Two men were abducted and robbed at gunpoint in two separate incidents in Wrigleyville Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 1 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of North Clark Street when two men forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. The men drove the 27-year-old for a few blocks and dropped him off after taking his wallet and phone.

Approximately 15 minutes later in the 1100 block of West Addison Street, a 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was forced into a gray sedan at gunpoint by a man. He was driven around and released after the offender took his phone and wallet.

Neither of the two men were injured. No one was in custody as of Monday morning and area detectives are investigating, police said.

