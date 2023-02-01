2 men accused of attacking KSU student released on bond, jail records show

Two men have been released from jail after being accused of viciously attacking a Kennesaw State University student.

Last week, KSU student Jalique Rosemond told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

Rosemond said two men attacked him, called him racist names, broke his nose and ripped out his dreadlocks.

Rosemond said he believes the attack was about nothing but his skin color. He had to be treated for his injuries at the hospital.

On Jan. 27th, Kennesaw police arrested 20-year-old Gauge Dakota Stanley, 20 of Chatsworth and 20-year-old Kole Zuba Reasoner of Flowery Branch and charged them with aggravated battery and battery.

It is unclear if the two also attend KSU.

Both suspects have been released, according to jail records. Stanley posted $16,720 bond and Reasoner posted $22,220 bond.

Kennesaw police said it continues to investigate and that it is possible that the attack was racially motivated.

“Based on the current video evidence and statements, this could ultimately be racially motivated, but all aspects of this case will be investigated, and the proper charges will be applied,” Kennesaw Chief of Police Bill Westenberger said in a statement.

Anyone with any additional information about the attack is asked to call the Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533.

