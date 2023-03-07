2 men accused of deceiving Walmart cashier, stealing $2,600 in merchandise

Carrollton police would like the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing over $2,600 in merchandise from a Walmart store.

According to police, on Feb. 28, the men loaded their carts with merchandise, then committed a common scam at the register allowing them to receive a receipt without paying.

Police say they did so by deceiving the cashier.

Police did not elaborate on the details of the scam.

If you recognize one or both of the men, please contact Det. Vonda Thomas at 770-834-4451 or vthomas@carrollton-ga.gov.

