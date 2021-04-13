2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room

A Florida judge denied a motion to keep certain evidence out of public view in the case of a Pennsylvania spring breaker who investigators say was raped and drugged and later found dead.

- Florida took a devastating turn for a Bucks County woman. Police say she died after being drugged and raped. "Action News" reporter Annie McCormick spoke with some of those who knew the victim, and she's live in Richboro with reaction tonight, Annie.

ANNIE MCCORMICK: Yeah, and Rick, the victim, Kristin Engelhart, grew up here in Richboro. Today, we talk to family and friends who are still trying to figure out how this happened. Investigators are still piecing together the case, but they do believe that she made contact with the two suspects at a restaurant.

SAMANTHA DIFRANCESCO: She was the person you brought in that made everything, lit up the whole room, you know? Her laugh was, like, the most contagious laugh.

ANNIE MCCORMICK: Family and friends of 24-year-old Kristin Engelhart reeling over the news that she died after she was drugged, raped, and robbed last Thursday in her hotel room during a trip to South Beach Florida.

SAMANTHA DIFRANCESCO: This is the last person I would think anything like this would ever happen to, you know? And it just it breaks your heart. When, you know, it's a genuinely good person who would do anything for anybody. To think, like, they went through what they went through, it's just-- it's the-- it's sickening. It's sick.

ANNIE MCCORMICK: A judge ordered no bond for the two suspects, 21-year-old Avior Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor. Investigators are trying to determine if a green pill the pair allegedly supplied Engelhart was the cause of her death.

MINDY GLAZER: Couldn't eve can pick up a phone to call police or 911 after they did whatever they did to her.

- They had sex with her multiple times, and once she was unconscious or out, and remained inside the unit, did not call for assistance or help, and began to take all her items, cell phone, credit cards, and cash.

ANNIE MCCORMICK: Engelhart graduated from Council Rock High School North and worked as a manager at Julez Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown. Her mother told "Action News" her daughter traveled to Florida alone. Friends began to GoFundMe for the family and hope to honor Engelhart who loved life, running, and animals while they try to learn how this could happen.

SAMANTHA DIFRANCESCO: We're looking for pieces too. We just don't understand what had happened.

ANNIE MCCORMICK: And Rick, the suspects face charges including burglary with battery, , credit card fraud and also sexual battery. Now if the medical examiner does make a determination that that drug allegedly given to her played a role in her death they could get their charges upgraded to manslaughter or murder. For now, reporting live in Richboro, Annie McCormick, "Channel 6 Action News", Rick.