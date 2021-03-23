2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead inside a South Beach Miami hotel room after two men drugged and raped her, police said.
Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.
Two North Carolina men on spring break in Florida have been charged with drugging and raping a woman who later died, possibly of a drug overdose in Miami Beach, police said Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Panama City, a man has been charged with fatally shooting a teenager from Kentucky and another Florida man died when he jumped from the 23rd story of a beach resort with a parachute that did not open, authorities said. The deaths and alleged crimes come amid continuing chaos in South Beach, where police have arrested hundreds of partiers involved in violence and property destruction.
Two North Carolina men visiting South Beach have been arrested and accused of drugging and raping a woman who later died in her hotel room, police say.
Her death is being “treated as suspicious,” police said.
After a weekend of partying and mayhem that once again put Miami Beach in the national spotlight, police said they had made more than 1,000 arrests since spring break began in early February and have enlisted the help of five different law enforcement agencies to try and control the overflowing crowds.
