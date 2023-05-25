2 men accused of exposing themselves in Cobb County, one in busy park

Police have arrested two men accused of exposing themselves to strangers just days apart in Cobb County.

One incident happened at a busy park in Marietta.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at Laurel Park, where Samuel Collier is accused of exposing himself on Sunday.

About 10 miles away in Smyrna, Danny Clark is accused of exposing himself outside a private home along Knoll Road and Turpin Road.

