2 men accused of killing Young Dolph head back to court

Two men accused of killing rapper Young Dolph are scheduled to appear in court again Friday.

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith are slated to appear before a judge at 201 Poplar.

The court appearance includes a bond hearing for Smith, whose attorney said he received new discovery in the case that must be viewed.

Smith’s family and friends are expected to speak in court.

Both men are accused of gunning down Young Dolph at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard in South Memphis.

The shooting happened Nov. 17, 2021, when the rapper went to the bakery to buy cookies for his mom.

Minutes after he walked into the store, gunfire ripped through the store’s windows, leaving bullets and glass scattered in the front lobby and the 36-year-old rapper dead.

An autopsy would later reveal that Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds to the neck, back, and torso that day.

A mural to Young Dolph has been completed on the side of the Community Grocery Store at Castalia and Boyle.

In January, Johnson and Smith were both formally indicted in the killing.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Smith was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Young Dolph’s brother. The rapper’s brother was inside the bakery at the time of the murder.

Johnson faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and theft of property $10,000 - $60,000.

In February 2022, Johnson and Smith both pleaded not guilty.

