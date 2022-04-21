2 men accused in murder of Young Dolph appear in court today

Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph will appear in court today.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson are both facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the rapper’s death.

Young Dolph, whose real named was Adolph Thornton, Jr., was gunned down in November 2021 outside Makeda’s Cookies, a South Memphis bakery on Airways Boulevard.

FILE PHOTO: Young Dolph attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Officials said he was shot 22 times when he was killed last year.

MORE: 2 men indicted in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, officials say

The rapper suffered 22 gunshot wounds during the shooting, according to an autopsy report.

Smith, 32, and Johnson, 23, were both indicted in January.

Johnson, who also goes by Straight Drop, was captured in Indiana on Jan. 11, officials said.

MORE: Young Dolph mural completed in Castalia

Thursday’s court hearing could reveal if a judge will set bond for Smith.

By law, he’s allowed to have a bond because he nor Johnson are facing capitol charges.

Thursday will mark Johnson’s first time in criminal court since a federal judge sentenced him to 24 months in prison last week for a supervised release violation.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a third man, Shundale Bartnett, on charges of including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

PHOTOS: Fans honor Memphis rapper Young Dolph

Barnett remains at large.

A mural to Young Dolph was recently completed at the Community Grocery Store at Castalia and Boyle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: