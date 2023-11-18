2 men accused of robbery at Las Vegas area business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Two men are accused of committing a robbery with a deadly weapon at a Las Vegas area business, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The robbery took place on Oct. 20 at 10:01 p.m. near the 1000 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Police provided three photos of the two men accused of the crime.

Las Vegas police investigate robbery near 1000 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2023 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police investigate robbery near 1000 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2023 (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police investigate robbery near 1000 block of South Maryland Parkway on Oct. 20, 2023 (LVMPD)

One of the men is seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue neck gator over his face, and a black shirt.

The other man is seen also wearing a black hat, a black and white mask, a white shirt with long black sleeves, and a black vest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.