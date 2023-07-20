2 men accused of robbing Monaca laundromat on 4th of July

Police said Raymond Laforest and Edward Olshanski went to a laundromat in Monaca on the night of the Fourth of July, robbed it and it was all caught on camera.

In an exclusive surveillance video, police said you see the two men playing on the poker machines inside and leaving shortly after.

Then, they came back almost two hours later.

Police said Laforest walks in with different clothes on, covering his face, and used a crowbar to pry open the machines’ ATM, taking the cash box that had nearly $7,000 inside. Police said they did it in about 90 seconds.

Meanwhile, Olshanski was outside on the lookout. Both men left in their getaway car that was parked two blocks away.

“It was a combination of surveillance video from businesses and residences and traffic cameras we have in town to piece it all together,” said Chief David Piuri, the Monaca Police Dept.

The chief said license plate readers helped his officers arrest and charge both men.

“There’s technology available to the police officers today that we didn’t have 25 years ago when I started makes it easier to catch criminals,” said Chief Piuri.

The very next night, police said a poker atm at a laundromat in Hopewell was also hit. Right now, police are working to see if the crimes are connected.

“There is a chance this crime could be related couple other crimes that took place in the county,” said Chief Piuri.

Police said Laforest who’s from New Hampshire agreed to a plea of two to four years in state prison. Meanwhile, Olshanski’s preliminary hearing was continued.

