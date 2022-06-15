2 men accused of stabbing woman and Queens pizzeria owners who intervened indicted for attempted murder

The two men accused of robbing an Asian American woman and stabbing the owners of a pizzeria in Queens, New York, for trying to help the victim last March have been indicted for attempted murder charges.

Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, were formally charged with attempted murder, assault and robbery at the Queens Criminal Court on Tuesday for the March incident.

The duo is also facing assault, robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges for robbing an elderly woman ten days before the Queens stabbing.

According to prosecutors, Gooding and Whack targeted a 75-year-old woman and ran off with her purse and cane while the victim was entering her apartment on 64th Street at around 5:35 p.m. on March 16. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said they were later spotted on video surveillance while in possession of the elderly victim’s purse.

On March 16, the two suspects snatched a 61-year-old woman’s purse outside Louie’s Pizza at Baxter Avenue and Judge Street in Elmhurst, Queens. The Korean American victim, who was later identified as Eun Hee Chang, was stabbed in the back while trying to fight off the attackers.

Pizzeria owners Louie Suljovic and his 68-year-old father Charlie Suljovic came out to chase the suspects. The good Samaritans were also stabbed multiple times.

“Thankfully, no lives were lost but we will not allow senseless violence to become the norm in our communities,” Katz said. “Both defendants now face serious charges for their alleged actions.”

Whack, from St. John’s Place in Brooklyn, was called to court Tuesday to stand trial for 17 charges, including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degree, robbery in the first and second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Gooding, of West 41st Street in Manhattan, was arraigned on June 8 for the same 17 charges.

Both Gooding and Whack could face 25 years in prison if found guilty.

Image @NYPD110Pct

