2 men accused of stealing clothes from Kohl’s in Newnan. Do you recognize them?

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say stole clothing from the Kohl’s store in Newnan.

On Oct. 20, at approximately 12:44 p.m., a black Tesla entered the Kohl’s parking lot.

Two men went to the men’s activewear area and took numerous items, then exited the store without paying and left in the black Tesla, officials said.

They then drove toward Bullsboro Drive just after 1 p.m.

If you recognize the men, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asks you to contact them at 770-253-1502, extension 8256 or email law enforcement here.

