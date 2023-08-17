2 men accused of stealing donation boxes from Atlanta mosque
Police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing one of the largest mosques in the southeast.
According to Atlanta Police Department, on Aug.11 around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the Al Farooq Masjid Mosque on 14th Street in regard to a burglary.
The investigation revealed that two men went inside the building and stole the donation boxes.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of the suspects.
