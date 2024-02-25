2 men accused of stealing e-bike wanted by police: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two unknown men who allegedly stole an e-bike in the Bronx last month, according to officials.

On Jan. 13, around 10 a.m., police said two unknown men walked up to a 37-year-old victim near Prospect Avenue and East 179th Street. According to police, the two demanded the victim give them his property.

Police said the men punched the victim and forced his e-bike away from him. The suspects got away, leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Police described the first victim as a man around 16 years old, around 5’10” and 160 pounds. The second individual is described as having a medium build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

