2 men accused of surrounding police vehicle, with one firing BB gun at officer’s window on Cape Cod

Two Cape Cod men are accused of using their cars to surround an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle, with one of them firing a BB gun at the officer’s driver’s side window and door, and then both striking and damaging vehicle, police said.

Jordan Berrio, 29, of Centerville and Robert Carver, 50, of Hyannis were arrested and charged following the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Hyannis, police said.

Berrio is accused of firing a BB gun at the officer’s vehicle. The officer was not injured, police said.

After the incident, police said Berrio and Carver drove off at a high rate of speed. They were stopped by police a short time later.

Berrio was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a BB Gun on a public way, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and speeding.

Carver was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent driving, speeding, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Both Berrio and Carver were released on $40 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Barnstable District Court.

