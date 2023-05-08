2 men accused of trying to bribe law enforcement agent with $10,000

Seminole County deputies said two men tried to bribe a law enforcement officer with $10,000 to reveal the name of a confidential agent.

Investigators said Joshua Dixon, also known as “Bossman JD,” contacted a law enforcement officer he knew from childhood on Facebook Messenger. Deputies said when the two met up in a controlled operation, Dixon told the officer another man, a convicted felon named Mazead Wakas, would give the officer $10,000 if he could access a report and provide information that would help Wakas’ case.

Investigators said Dixon also asked the officer, who identified themselves multiple times as a law enforcement officer, for information about a confidential agent. When the officer asked Dixon if they planned to harm the agent if given their identity, the officer said Dixon “shrugged his shoulders in a playful manner.”

A meeting between the officer, Dixon and Wakas ended in a takedown, with Dixon and Wakas being taken into custody.

