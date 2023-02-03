2 men accused of using knives, box cutters to rob 2 Fayette stores 5 times in 2 weeks

Police say two men robbed the same two Fayette County convenience stores five times over the course of two weeks.

William Fowler IV, 21, and Brandon Milton Harbarger, 27, were placed in the Fayette County Jail after a Uniontown state police and Uniontown City Police investigation into the robberies.

The men allegedly used knives and box cutters to demand money from the store clerks five times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31.

They are both scheduled to appear in court later this month.

