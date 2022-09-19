2 men allegedly shot at each other after car accident, police say

Two people were arrested after allegedly shooting at each other following a car accident.

On Sept. 17, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to an accident with shots fired at Claudette and Cottonwood.

A driver, identified as Carroll Mobley, crashed a 2013 Chevy Camaro into a 2010 Toyota Highlander at the intersection, according to an affidavit.

A witness pulled over near the accident.

Another person, identified as Artevious Moore, arrived at the accident and got out of his vehicle.

According to police, Moore was holding a handgun and began arguing with Mobley.

Moore allegedly pointed the gun at Mobley, who then reached for his own weapon.

Both men began shooting at each other as the witness ducked for cover, police said.

No one was injured, and only property was hit by gunfire.

Moore is charged with aggravated assault.

Mobley is charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment - deadly weapon, records show.

