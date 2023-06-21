2 men arraigned on murder, felonious assault for Dayton shooting that killed 1, injured 4

Two men were arraigned in court Tuesday in connection to a recent burglary and shooting that left one person and injured others injured in Dayton.

>> PHOTOS: 1 killed, 4 others shot at Dayton apartment Sunday

Riyadah Pate, 19, and Lawrence Davis, 22, each stood mute and had not-guilty pleas entered on their behalf on multiple charges Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

They each have been charged with multiple counts of murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Courts records.

The charges are in connection to a shooting earlier this month in the 300 block of Superior Avenue.

Both Pate’s and Davis’ bonds are set at $1 million.

No date has been for their next court appearance.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 men indicted on murder, felonious assault for shooting that killed 1, injured 4

News Center 7 previously reported Kevin Jones, 38, was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting on June 4 on Superior Avenue in Dayton.

Pate and Davis are alleged to have arrived at an apartment on Superior Avenue on June 4 with Jones and an unknown male in a white Tahoe, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Jones and Pate first went into an apartment that had two people, a male and a female, inside at the time. Two minutes later, Davis and the unidentified male also entered the apartment building.

One of the apartment’s occupants told police that “a male wearing a mask” ran into the apartment and started shooting at him and the female victim. The female picked up a gun sitting next to her and fired back at the male. The affidavit states that at that time, Jones and Pate pulled out guns and started shooting back.

“While Jones, Pate, and the other male wearing the mask are fleeing the apartment, all three are shot,” according to court documents.

Jones was shot and pronounced dead in the hallway outside of the apartment. The male and female in the apartment were both shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital but were later said to be in stable condition.

There was a large number of drugs, primarily marijuana, recovered from inside the apartment, according to Johns.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man killed in Sunday shooting identified; 4 others injured

Video obtained by police showed Davis, Pate, and the unknown male get back into the Tahoe and drive away from the scene. After a 911 caller described the Tahoe to dispatchers, a Dayton officer spotted it and tried to stop it.

Police chased the Tahoe for about two minutes until it pulled over outside of Miami Valley Hospital. At that time, Davis got out of the vehicle.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail last week. He’s being held on a $1 million bond. Pate has not been arrested at this time and an arrest warrant has been issued.

“Under Ohio law, the defendants are culpable for any death that occurs during the commission of an aggravated burglary, including the death of the accomplice, Kevin Jones,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court next on June 20 for his arraignment, while Pate is scheduled to be arraigned on June 29.

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)

Dayton police investigate a shooting that left a man dead and sent four others to area hospitals Sunday on Superior Avenue. (Nate Russell/Staff)