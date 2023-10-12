2 men arrested, accused of manufacturing crack cocaine in McKees Rocks

Two men accused of manufacturing crack cocaine in McKees Rocks have been arrested.

According to McKees Rocks police, Keith Gary and Michael Philias were taken into custody after a building in Hays Manor was searched.

The operation was reportedly taking place in Building 17 of Hays Manor.

Both men are in the Allegheny County Jail.

