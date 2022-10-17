2 men arrested for bringing loaded handguns through checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport

Two men were arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found loaded handguns in their carry-on bags at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to a press release, a Pittsburgh man was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14 and a Colorado man was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Pittsburgh man had a loaded .380 caliber handgun and the Colorado man had a 9mm gun that was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

Both of the men were arrested on weapons charges.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know that they are not permitted to carry them onto a flight,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport Karen Keys-Turner in a press release. “If you want to travel with your firearm all someone has to do is pack it properly and be sure to bring along your carry permit, if you have one. Now these travelers face a stiff financial civil penalty in addition to having to deal with their arrest.”

