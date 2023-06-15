2 men arrested in connection to 2 Beaver County Dollar General store robberies

State police have arrested two men in connection with robberies in two Beaver County Dollar General stores.

According to state police, a man entered the Dollar General along Frankfort Road in Raccoon Township at around 9:45 p.m. on May 27 and asked the cashier for change. When the cashier opened the register, the man went behind the counter, shoved the cashier to the ground and stole the cash drawer containing money, and fled, according to state police.

Just before 10 p.m. on June 13, a man entered the Dollar General along Route 168 in Greene Township, pulled out a gun and held two employees at gunpoint while stealing cash and cigarettes, according to state police. The man then fled the store.

Through an investigation with Findlay Township police, state police identified Tyrone Anthony Johnson, 58, of Midland, as the suspect in the May 27 incident and Michael Anthony Young, 39, of Midland, as the suspect in the June 13 incident. They were taken into custody Wednesday.

Johnson is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and traffic violations. Young is charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking and a gun charge.

They are both due back in court later this month.

