2 men arrested in connection to death of man found on train tracks, Athens police say

Athens Clarke County Police arrested two people in connection to the death of a man who was found dead near train tracks earlier this month.

On Dec. 3, police identified 42-year-old Jarrard Pittard and 46-year-old Andrew Carthens as people of interest in this case.

Both Pittard and Carthens, from Athens, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police have not identified the man who died.

Officers are continuing to investigate the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com .

