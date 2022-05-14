2 men arrested in connection to nearly 60 ATM burglaries make first court appearances

The two men who were arrested Friday in connection to nearly 60 ATM smash-and-grab burglaries made their first appearances in court for hearings Saturday, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The prosecuting attorney’s office noted that not all 60 investigations have been referred to them at this point, as many still remain under investigation with law enforcement.

So far, appearance information was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for two thefts from ATMs and their businesses in south Seattle, attempted ATM thefts in Covington and Burien, and three stolen vehicle investigations — two in Seattle and one in Covington.

According to police, the men stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to businesses.

The judge set bail at $150,000 for one of the men, a 33-year-old from Seattle, and found probable cause for two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first degree malicious mischief and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The other man, a 30-year-old from Seattle, had his bail set at $125,000. The judge found probable cause for five counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, four counts of first-degree theft malicious mischief, three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of third-degree malicious mischief.

Both men were represented by defense attorneys and requested that the media do not show their faces.

The men are expected to remain in the King County Jail on the judge’s orders and the prosecuting attorney’s office request to keep them in custody.