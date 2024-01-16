2 men arrested in connection with shooting of Seminole County boy, 17, found dead in his bedroom

Detectives with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve arrested two people for their roles in the murder of a teenager found shot to death in his bedroom.

On Dec. 19, deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Zelina Point -- near Howell Branch Road and Eastbrook Boulevard -- after relatives of 17-year-old Conrad Holaway reported finding him dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Holaway’s family members told them they heard gunshots at approximately 3 a.m. that day and went outside to investigate, but never heard or saw anything else.

The family told deputies they went to check on Holaway later that day and found him dead in his bedroom.

Investigators say they later identified 19-year-old Alan Morris as a friend of Holaway’s who had been staying at the home for several weeks.

According to the sheriff’s office, just days before the murder, Morris was told he could no longer stay there.

Deputies say there were several “disagreements” between Holaway and Morris in the days that followed until Dec. 19 when Morris went to the home, saw Holaway through his bedroom window, and shot him multiple times.

Morris was booked into the Seminole County Jail Friday on a warrant charging him with first-degree premeditated murder. He was also charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor from an unrelated case.

Investigators also announced the arrest of 20-year-old Isaiah Crisp for his role in the murder, though they didn’t explain exactly what Crisp was accused of doing. He’s also charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Both Morris and Crisp are being held in the Seminole County Jail on no bond.

