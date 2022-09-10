2 men arrested in connection with shooting at Scottsdale short-term rental

Scottsdale Police Department

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred early Friday morning at a short-term rental in Scottsdale.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the shooting stemmed from an argument over money owed to a separate victim at the house regarding damage to personal property. The short-term rental was located near McDowell Road and North Hayden Road.

"The victim was shot three times and suffered gunshot wounds to her thigh, buttocks and chest," according to a statement released by the police. "She was initially treated by patrol officers who applied tourniquets and chest seals to her wounds before handing her off to Scottsdale Fire Medics for higher-level care and transport to the hospital."

Investigators say the suspects, victims and witnesses met the night before at a nightclub in Phoenix.

The women staying at the short-term rental invited the suspects back to the property after leaving the nightclub. While at the residence, some personal property was damaged, and an argument began about paying for the property, police said.

"There was a money transfer through a phone payment app for the property damage, however more arguing about the amount paid ensued and the suspects initially left the residence," the statement said.

Police say the suspects returned just before 4 a.m. when the shooting happened.

Detectives identified 24-year-old Aron D. Melvin as the shooting suspect and 23-year-old Sincere L. Hooks-Lilly as the person suspected of driving the pair back to the short-term rental and away after the shooting.

The Scottsdale Police Violent Crimes Unit, assisting detectives and the Scottsdale Police SWAT Team say they tracked the two suspects to a residence in San Tan Valley. They were arrested without incident by SWAT detectives during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, police said.

Both Melvin and Hooks-Lilly will be booked into a Maricopa County jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has already been released, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 arrested in connection with shooting at Scottsdale short-term rental