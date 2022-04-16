2 men arrested in Dallas killing where Cowboys cornerback was passenger in suspects’ SUV

Two men were arrested Saturday in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man from Azle who was shot and killed in Dallas last month.

Dallas police announced the arrests of 21-year-old Tivione English and 28-year-old Aries Jones, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on suspicion of murder in the death of Cameron Ray. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue on March 18.

The arrests come the day after Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was brought in for questioning because he was a passenger in the suspects’ vehicle during the drive-by shooting. Joseph was not arrested.

“The preliminary investigation determined two groups, one including Ray, and another including the suspects, were near the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenue when a fight broke out between the two groups,” a news release from the police department said. “The fight lasted approximately two minutes and when it broke up, the group that included the suspects got into a black SUV parked at the curb. As Ray and his friends were walking east on Martel Avenue, the black SUV drove by with people inside shooting at the group.”

Joseph, who admitted to being at the scene but not involved in the shooting, met with the Dallas police on Friday, according to a source.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, told the Dallas Morning News that the former University of Kentucky football star was a passenger in the vehicle.

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray,” Sorrels said. “Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

Joseph was not facing any charges as of Saturday afternoon, but under Texas law, an individual can face charges for being a passenger in the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting.

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18. First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones,” the Cowboys said in a statement Friday. “The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

An NFL spokesman said the matter is under review of the league’s personal conduct policy.