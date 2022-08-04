2 men arrested for dangerous driving, assaulting officers & more, MPD says

Two men were arrested for driving recklessly, assaulting MPD officers, and having a bottle of Oxycodone pills.

On Jul. 26 at approximately 6:15 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) was patrolling the area of Hickory Hill Road and Mt Moriah Road, when they saw a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro leave the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers heard the tires from the Camaro squeal and almost hit two vehicles.

The vehicle continued heading southbound at a high rate of speed, police said.

MPD attempted a traffic stop, but the Camaro made an evasive right turn into the Highland Hills Apartments parking lot.

Later on Aug. 2 at approximately 6:20 PM, MPD was patrolling the area and saw the Camaro leave the same Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed.

MPD attempted a traffic stop, but the Camaro continued driving towards the Highland Hills Apartments.

Officers searched the area and found the vehicle parked, and two men, later identified as John Johnson and Tyson Walker, next to the vehicle.

Johnson told police that the Camaro was his, court documents showed.

MPD told Johnson that he needed to slow down and stop driving recklessly, Johnson responded with, “y’all can’t do s***. I can get in my car and take off on y’all right now!”

Walker went into the passenger side of the vehicle, police asked multiple times for him to step out, but Walker refused.

Walker hit an officer in the face with his right hand and kicked another officer with his left foot, according to an affidavit.

MPD used OC spray on Walker, before arresting both Johnson and Walker.

After searching the Camaro, MPD noticed a strong odor of marijuana and located a backpack that contained a large bag of marijuana and a magazine with 9mm bullets.

MPD also found a pill bottle filled with Oxycodone pills on the center console.

The marijuana weighed in at 64.6 grams, court documents showed.

Tyson Walker was charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Official Detention.

His bond was set at $1,500.00 and he is out on bail.

John Johnson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell and Disorderly Conduct. He was released on his own Recognizance.

