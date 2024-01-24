2 men arrested in deadly birthday party shooting in Osceola County

Neighbors near Doncaster Court, in Kissimmee, are on edge after a birthday party turned deadly over the weekend.

“I was woken up by my neighbor knocking on my windows because they know I have small kids also. It was around 1:30 a.m.,” said resident Melanie Short. “There was a lot of police around here. We got stuck in the house all day because all the area was full of police tapes.”

The crime happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say three men were involved in an argument that started inside the home and escalated to a gunfight. Deputies say one of the suspects shot the victim multiple times, and then both fled the scene.

The suspected shooter was identified as 42-year-old Maximo Mercano.

Deputies said 29-year-old Liam Nicholson, also attacked the victim and drove the gateway car.

Both men were arrested and have been charged following the shooting death of 31-year-old Steven Jesus Perez.

“My aviation unit responded to the scene and was able to locate and follow the black vehicle,” said Sheriff Marcos Lopez during a press conference on Tuesday. “If you are looking for trouble, don’t come here.”

Outside the home where the shooting happened, a memorial honors the victim. Channel 9 tried to speak with people who were inside the house, but they refused.

Neighbors told us they don’t know much about the family living there.

“My husband has talked to them a few times. My kids have played with the kids in the house also. I’ve never had any issues,” said Short.

It is not clear what was the connection between the victim and the suspects.

The remains an ongoing investigation.

