2 men arrested on drug charges

Apr. 6—Traffic violations led to the seizure of 114 grams of cocaine Tuesday night and the arrests of two Odessa men.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers spotted a Dodge Charger traveling west on 17th Street with an obstructed front license plate shortly before 7 p.m. They also noticed the driver failed to stop at the proper place at 17th Street and Adams Avenue.

When the officers hit their lights and siren, the car pulled into Lowes Market Place, but the driver then evaded the officers, the report stated. Officers saw the car pull into a driveway in the 800 block of East 17th Street. Two men jumped out of the car and tried to run into the house, but were caught, the report stated.

Officers found a large chunk of cocaine that appeared to have been broken off of a kilo of cocaine near the front passenger seat and center console of the car, according to the report.

Cymon Toney and Taborick Jackson denied knowing about the cocaine, but Toney admitted to evading the police, the report stated.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and Toney was also arrested on suspicion of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Toney remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on surety bonds totaling $110,000. Jackson was released Wednesday after posting $80,000 bail.