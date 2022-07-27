2 men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Preble County

Two Dayton men have been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Preble County.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, investigators had received information that two suspects were traveling from Dayton to Preble County selling methamphetamine.

On Saturday, July 23 deputies stopped a white Dodge Charger in a church parking lot on State Route 122, south of Gratis Township, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office says a drug K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and deputies conducted a probable cause search of the car and located approximately 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 1.9 grams of suspected heroin.

The driver, Keyshawn Russell, 19, and the passenger, David Moore, Jr., 18, were both arrested.

Deputies filed formal charges on both men on Monday, July 25, according to the sheriff’s office. They have been charged with:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th Degree Felony

Deputies were assisted by Eaton PD K-9 Shadow on the stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects remain in the Preble County Jail pending their initial court appearance.







