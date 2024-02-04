2 men arrested in early morning shooting, Visalia PD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested following an early morning shooting on Sunday, the Visalia Police Department announced.

Police say around 2:40 a.m. they responded to the 100 block of North Court Street for a report of shots fired where they observed a vehicle leaving at a high speed.

Responding officers stopped the vehicle and detained two men they identified as 21-year-old Jose Loya and 26-year-old Daniel Lozoya. Through the investigation, detectives determined both suspects were linked to the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Both men were booked under suspicion of numerous weapons-related charges, along with reckless driving and DUI for Lozoya, according to police.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.