2 men arrested in fatal Tampa shooting from October

Tampa police have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in October in East Tampa, according to an agency news release and court documents.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 3700 block of East Wilder Avenue. Court documents state the ShotSpotter — a gunfire detection alert service — picked up that nine shots had been fired.

Three minutes later, officers received another call stating a person was shot and had moved to the 4900 block of North 37th Street, just a few blocks from the Wilder Avenue location.

There, officers found the man who had been shot. Court documents identify him as Jayden Aldridge. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, court documents state.

Detectives said Alridge was in that area to meet Disco Leon Short Jr., 19, and Tyquan Odom, 20. Short and Odom planned to rob Aldridge of marijuana, according to court documents. According to the news release, Odom “stole the victim’s property” and ran to his house near the scene.

While Odom ran, the court documents state, Short shot Aldridge and then followed Odom.

Short and Odom are both facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

According to the news release, detectives determined this case was similar to a robbery in late September on the 1200 block of Holmes Avenue. The release stated there was gunfire after a “failed narcotics transaction” and evidence linked Short to that incident.

Short faces charges of robbery with a firearm and shooting at or into a vehicle in that case.

Short and Odom were both being held in a Hillsborough County jail on Thursday afternoon, records show. Short was being held without bail and a Hillsborough judge set Odom’s bail at $1 million, according to court records.