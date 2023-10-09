2 men arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop in Darke County

Two men are facing felony drug charges after being arrested in Darke County following a traffic stop early Monday morning.

>>‘I heard a couple of pops;’ Resident reacts to off-duty officer-involved shooting in neighborhood

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gold PT Cruiser after they discovered it had fictitious license plants on it, a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Criminal indicators were discovered during the investigation and a sheriff’s K9 was requested. It gave a positive alert to the vehicle resulting in a probable cause search to be conducted.

Jonathon Pritchett, 43, Marion, Indiana, was driving and exited the vehicle, and a syringe was observed under the driver’s seat.

A bag of suspected fentanyl was also found on the passenger, Allen Lamb, 35, also of Marion, Indiana, according to the spokesperson.

Other drug paraphernalia items were located during the search including an additional bag of suspected fentanyl.

Deputies arrested both Pritchett and Lamb for felony charges of Possession of Fentanyl.