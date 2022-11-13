2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury

Two men are facing assault charges after police say they were arrested following a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.

When officers arrived, they found that both men had been aggressive, with one man pulling a knife and the other (the 911 caller) approaching the first man with a baseball bat and pointing it at him in a threatening manner.

Brian Donahue, 41, of Tewksbury was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and resisting arrest. Police said Donahue pushed his way past officers in an attempt to escape a police cruiser. Officers had to use pepper spray twice on Donahue to arrest him, police said.

Albert Echenique, 51, of Lowell, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a baseball bat.

The arrests outside the Motel 6 occurred about an hour after police, in a separate incident, arrested a Townsend man on gun charges.

On Friday, at 10:51 a.m., Tewksbury Police responded to the Circle K gas station on Andover Street for a report of two people nodding off who appeared to be under the influence of drugs in a Nissan sedan in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, officers found a man and a woman who were asleep in the two front seats, with the man in the driver’s seat.

Officers observed a glass pipe consistent with pipes used to smoke crack cocaine, in plain view inside the vehicle, which was registered to the ex-husband of the woman in the passenger seat. During a search, police found a Taurus .40 caliber firearm and a magazine loaded with nine rounds inside a backpack. Police said the serial number had been grinded off the firearm.

James M. Polowski, 29, of Townsend, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number and possessing ammunition without a FID. The female passenger was not charged, but police impounded the vehicle, as the woman’s license is currently suspended, and she was unable to drive the vehicle from the scene.

Story continues

Donahue, Echenique and Polowski will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW