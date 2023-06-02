2 men arrested after firing multiple gunshots near Haltom City neighborhood, police say

Two men are in custody after they fired multiple shots in a Haltom City neighborhood late Thursday and tried to evade arrest, police said.

An officer was on patrol when he heard several gunshots near Janada Street and Tracy Drive around 11:15 p.m., according to a Haltom City Police Department new release. The officer drove to the area, where he heard more shots and saw muzzle flashes from guns being fired.

The officer took cover and called for backup, unsure whether the men were shooting at him, police said.

Law enforcement officers using a helicopter and a dog found the two men in a wooded area near the railroad tracks, the release said. They also found two handguns near the scene, one with a 50-round drum magazine and another with a 31-round extended magazine.

Police arrested both men, who face charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention and discharging a weapon in the city. The suspects’ names will be released after they appear before a magistrate judge for arraignment.

It’s unclear why the suspects were shooting. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and more charges or arrests related to the incident are possible.