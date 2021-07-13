2 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop

Jul. 13—METHUEN — Two Rhode Island men are under arrest after they fled from a traffic stop on Route 213 early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Luis Luna, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was behind the wheel of a green Dodge Durango when he failed to respond to a traffic stop on Route 213 westbound at Howe Street at 2:50 a.m., according to State Police Lt. Paul Sullivan. Instead, Luna continued driving onto Interstate 93 southbound before heading onto Interstate 95 south, Sullivan said.

Luna's vehicle struck stop sticks that were deployed on I-95 southbound and Route 3 in Burlington, but continued traveling onto the Route 4 exit.

Luna then abandoned the vehicle on the ramp and fled into a wooded area in Lexington with his passenger, Derek Diaz, 21, of Cranston, Rhode Island, according to police.

Sullivan said Luna and Diaz were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, receiving stolen property over $1,200 and possession of burglarious instruments.

As the driver, Luna also faces charges of failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding, police said.