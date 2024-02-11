2 men arrested following standoff with Elyria police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Two men were taken into custody early Sunday morning following a standoff with police, the Elyria Police Department reported.

Police were called to an area of Erie Street just before 5 a.m. after shots had reportedly been fired at a home. Police said they found one man at the home who had been “grazed” in the leg, and that the residence was noticeably hit by gunfire.

Fire levels clubhouse, home at ‘loved’ local golf course

The injured man refused to be taken to a hospital, and police started their investigation.

This led them to a home on 8th Street, where no one was cooperative. After several hours, four people exited the home and were interviewed by detectives.

Two men, identified as 22-year-old Nathaniel Melendez and 22-year-old David Santos, both of Lorain were taken to Lorain County Jail and charged with burglary and obstructing official business.

Baby dies after accidentally being put in the oven; woman charged: Prosecutor

Santos is also facing other charges, police said. Both men are due in court shortly, but are in custody in the meantime.

Anyone who may have more information about the shooting is asked to reach out to Elyria police directly at 440-326-1205.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.