2 men arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh, South Side

Two men were arrested on gun charges in downtown Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood in the past four days.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Forbes Avenue for reports of a disorderly person with a gun on July 7 just before 1:40 p.m. Officers were provided a description of the man and attempted to make contact when they found him before he ran away down Market Street toward Fifth Avenue.

Police watched as he threw what was suspected to be a gun over a railing down to the bypass below Fort Duquesne Boulevard. They caught up to him and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The gun, more than $1,900 in cash and 81 blue pills in an unmarked pill bottle were recovered by police.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Malik Terry, is under 21 and isn’t eligible for a concealed carry permit. The gun was also not registered to him.

Two days later, on July 9, Pittsburgh police responded to the intersection of S 14th Street and Bingham Street for a man holding a firearm around 2:35 a.m.

According to police, when the suspect saw the officer, he opened and reached inside the passenger door of a gray Chrysler 300 he was standing beside and was seen moving around the passenger seat and glove compartment before slamming and locking the door.

Responding officers identified the man and explained why they were talking to him. They confirmed the car was his and saw a firearm in plain view on the passenger seat through the window, police said.

Police also said they later obtained a search warrant and took possession of the firearm.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Treyontae Campbell, of Pittsburgh, was arrested. He’s charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

Terry is charged with Carrying a Firearm Without a License, Possession, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Tampering with Evidence, and Disorderly Conduct.

