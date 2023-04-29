2 men arrested after hiding baggie of meth ‘in his butt,’ police say

Two men are facing drug charges in Gwinnett County after police found them with bags of methamphetamine.

Duluth police said they pulled over a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for having a tail light out earlier this month.

According to police reports, the driver, 51-year-old Timothy Foos, mistakenly told the officer he was turning into a parking lot to be pulled over before the officer turned his blue lights on. When he was corrected, officers say the passenger, 59-year-old Bobby Howell, took over the conversation and Foos began awkwardly smiling at him.

When officers and a K9 searched the car, they found a baggie of suspected meth, glass meth pipes and syringes. The officer also found another baggie of suspected meth in Foos’ pocket.

Howell later admitted to police that he had another bag of meth “in his butt,” according to the police report.

The officer said after retrieving the bag, he put it in four more bags.

Foos and Howell were both arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Howell is still being held in the Gwinnett County Jail, but Foos has since been released on bond.

