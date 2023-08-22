2 men arrested after holding man at gunpoint, robbing him, Fayette County deputies say
Two men were arrested Monday after deputies said they robbed a man at gunpoint.
On Sunday, Fayette County deputies responded to 2400 Highway 138 in reference to an armed robbery involving a Silver Kia Forte.
Officials said the man was robbed at a shopping plaza that includes a Texaco Gas Station and Subway. Deputies said the men pointed the gun at the victim and stole $400.
The two men then fled on Highway 138, according to deputies.
The victim told police he knew the two men who robbed him.
Fayette deputies put out a be on the lookout notice for the two men and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office found the car at the registered owner’s house.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn the name of the two men who were arrested.
