2 men arrested in Kansas suspected of trafficking people from Arizona

Two men, one of them from Arizona, were arrested in Kansas this week suspected of trafficking a dozen people from Arizona to an unknown destination.

The arrests, which happened on Thursday and Friday, occurred in Wallace and Hamilton counties, respectively.

Antonio Castro Tienda, a 51-year-old man from Mesa, Arizona, was taken into custody in Syracuse, Kansas. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that in their investigation they found that Castro was involved with a human trafficking organization in the Phoenix area.

This first arrest occurred on Thursday in Wallace County, a bordering Colorado county in the northwestern region of Kansas. The Wallace County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver suspected of human trafficking, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The driver's name was not released.

He was transporting 12 people in a van from Arizona to an unknown destination, according to the HCSO.

The 12 victims were moved to a hotel in the city of Syracuse, Kansas, according to the Hamilton sheriff's office, although an explanation as to why they were moved to a southern county was not provided.

On Friday, HCSO received a 911 call at 6:11 a.m., stating that a man was at the hotel trying to take the victims by force. When law enforcement reached the hotel, the man had left the area in a maroon van.

The van was located about three hours later and the man was found in a nearby restaurant where he was arrested and identified as Castro.

Further investigation from the Hamilton sheriff's office found that Castro was connected to a Phoenix-based human Trafficking organization. Details regarding that connection were not released.

The Wallace County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Saturday evening.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa man arrested in Kansas suspected of trafficking people