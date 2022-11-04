2 men arrested after leading deputies on 90 mph chase in stolen vehicle

Nov. 4—Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing a car this morning and then leading authorities in Jasper County on a pursuit that reached speeds of 90 mph.

William McCaskill, 27, of Rock Island, Ill., and his passenger, Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport, are now in custody at Jasper County Jail. Both men are felons and were also accused of carrying firearms and of being in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine by local law enforcement.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release that dispatch received a call at 8:26 a.m. from a victim of a vehicle theft that occurred north of Lynnville on Highway T38 South. About an hour later, a deputy discovered the stolen vehicle occupied by two men on Highway 224 near the 173 interchanges of Interstate 80.

The deputy followed the vehicle until other units could assist with the felony traffic stop. Upon exiting Interstate 80 at the 179 interchange, the deputy activated his emergency lights. The driver of the stolen vehicle, McCaskill, failed to stop and a pursuit began.

At about 9:40 a.m. the stolen vehicle entered a harvested cornfield near the 14000 block of Highway 6 East for a short time before striking a tree and rolling into a yard. Grinnell Fire and Medics were dispatched to the scene and transported McCaskill to UnityPoint Grinnell with non-life threatening injuries.

McCaskill was later released and taken to jail. He was charged with felony eluding, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Lund was taken into custody at the county jail on an outstanding felony from Scott Country. He was charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say a stolen pickup and enclosed trailer were founded near the property where the vehicle was stolen, which were later confirmed stolen from the Davenport area. Deputies were assisted by Midwest Ambulance, Grinnell Fire Department and Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies or other members of the public were injured during the theft or chase.