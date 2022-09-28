2 men arrested in Meridian Walgreens robbery. Police found them in a neighboring state

Two men are in custody in Nevada after allegedly robbing a Meridian Walgreens on Monday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Meridian police responded to reports of a man accessing the secure pharmacy area and stealing prescription medications, Idaho Statesman previously reported.

At around 5:30 p.m., the Meridian Police Department said it received notification of a vehicle pursuit involving both Oregon and Nevada law enforcement chasing a car occupied by three men believed to be carrying a significant quantity of stolen prescription medication, according to a news release.

Tyheir Bolden, a 24-year old man, was driving the vehicle, police said. Bolden was accompanied by two other men, including Antonio Watkins, 24.

Nevada law enforcement arrested the three men in the vehicle and have charges originating in that state, police said. The release from the Meridian Police Department said authorities believe the men came from California and have ties to other prescription-drug thefts in Idaho.

Meridian police sought arrest warrants for Bolden and Watkins for their alleged involvement in the Walgreens robbery.

“Based on the recovery of evidence and information following the pursuit in Nevada, (Meridian police) requested warrants be issued for Bolden for felony robbery and Watkins for felony aiding and abetting,” according to the release. “These warrants were issued and executed” on Tuesday.

The suspects are in custody of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in Winnemucca, Nevada, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.