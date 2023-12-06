2 men arrested in Oklahoma after man is fatally shot in south Wichita

Two men are in custody after a 34-year-old Wichita man was shot and killed in south Wichita early Wednesday.

At about 2 a.m., the Blackwell Police Department in Oklahoma alerted Sedgwick County Emergency Communications to a shooting that involved two men who had gone to a hospital in Oklahoma, Wichita Police Department spokesperson Andrew Ford said in a news release.

One of the men had suffered a gunshot wound. After questioning them, Blackwell police shared that information with Sedgwick County dispatch. Officers from the Wichita Police Department responded to the area of Hydraulic and MacArthur based on information suggesting a shooting victim would be there, the release said.

Officers found Daniel McPherson near the 1700 block of East MacArthur, close to Hydraulic, with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ford.

Police say the shooting happened in Wichita. Investigators went to Blackwell, where two suspects are in custody, the news release said.

Ford would not say if the three men knew each other, what led up to the shooting or where the suspects were from.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.