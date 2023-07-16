2 men arrested for shooting of 25-year-old in Butler Co.

A 25-year-old man was shot several times following an argument with another group of individuals in Fairfield Township late Saturday evening.

Fairfield Township Police were dispatched to the 6800 block of Paducah Drive at 11:25 p.m. on reports of shots fired, a spokesperson with the department said.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the injury, the victim was able to receive a transport to Kettering Health Hamilton by a private vehicle for treatment. The victim underwent surgery overnight for the injuries he sustained. His condition remained unknown at the time of reporting.

Investigators worked through the night and, after a preliminary investigation, were able to arrest Jacob Daniel Little, 19. He was charged with Felonious Assault. He was jailed at Butler County Jail pending his arraignment.

Authorities also arrested Virgil “Wayne” Davidson, 48, for Having Weapons Under Disability. He was incarcerated at Butler County Jail pending his arraignment. Davidson’s connection to the incident was not released at the time of reporting.

The two men were thought to have shot the victim after an ongoing dispute between the two groups of individuals.

The Fairfield Township Police Department led the investigation into the shooting.

We will update this story as it develops.



