2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami and Darke County

Two men have been arrested for their involvement with the Stor-N-Lock thefts in Piqua, Darke County, and its surrounding areas.

Dylan L. Harrison, 31, and Randy J. Peters, 50, have been taken into custody by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives and are incarcerated in the county jail.

Harrison has been charged with aggravated burglary, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, and felonious assault.

The felonious assault stems from an incident back in October 3rd where Harrison “struck a female resident with his car as he was fleeing the residence after burglarizing it,” in the 5000 block of Washington Road, just south of Piqua, Sheriff Dave Duchak informed.

Peters has been charged with receiving stolen property, a crime that he was already on probation for, and possessing methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office alleges that the suspects would cut the locks off of storage units and replace them with their own, returning later to steal the property inside.

Detectives executed five search warrants in Miami, Shelby, and Darke counties throughout their investigation.

They recovered “countless pieces of stolen property. Most of the property is believed to have been stolen from Stor-N-Lock units over the past three to four years,” Duchak claimed.

The sheriff’s office intends to publicize any recovered property that they cannot trace back to its original owner.

Duchak encourages residents who currently rent storage units to check on them to make sure they have not been broken into.

If the property in your storage unit has been stolen, you can contact Detective Lieutenant Jason Moore at (937) 440-6085 EXT. 3991 or report to local law enforcement.

“The investigation is on-going, additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming,” Duchak said.

If you have any information that would help investigators, you are encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Jason Moore at (937) 440-6085 EXT. 3991 or moore.jason@miamicountyso.com.

You can also submit anonymous tips at the sheriff’s office official website.







