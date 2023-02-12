2 men arrested on suspicion of courier robbery in Mapunapuna area

Feb. 12—Two men were arrested Friday night on suspicion of robbing a courier who was in the middle of a delivery in the Mapunapuna area.

On Monday at around 2 p.m. four suspects reportedly robbed the courier, described as a 46-year-old man, the Honolulu Police Department reported. Two of the suspects were armed during the robbery.

Following an investigation, police said they identified, located and arrested two men, ages 47 and 41, at around 11 p.m. on Friday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The suspects are currently in custody.